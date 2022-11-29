Chelsea softball standout signs with Saginaw Valley State University

Officially signing with Saginaw Valley State University was a big day for Chelsea student-athlete Mya Purdy.

As a standout softball player at Chelsea High School, Purdy has worked hard to reach this moment. The Sun Times News (STN) reached out to her to ask about the good news and how she feels.

“When I signed to Saginaw I felt extremely emotional in the best way possible,” Purdy said. “I had never looked forward to anything more. Signing was also a huge relief because I no longer worried about what my future would hold!”

Mya Purdy on signing day. photo courtesy of Chelsea Athletics

As to why SVSU, Purdy said it was a good fit for her.

“I absolutely loved campus!” she said. “The first time I visited I knew that I could easily call this place home.”

In addition to the campus, she said, “the softball team and coaches made me feel so comfortable and confident when I first met them. I knew that going to Saginaw would be an easy adjustment and an amazing experience.”

Purdy, a senior at CHS, still has one more high school season ahead of her, but there’s already a lot of good stuff to look back on.

She told STN that when she thinks of her greatest highlights of high school competition, “I instantly think about my sophomore season.”

“When I think about my sophomore season, I don’t think about MY accomplishments, but I think about the accomplishments that Chelsea softball made,” she said. “My sophomore year we had an amazing run. We were the underdogs. We had a sophomore pitcher (Emilee Underwood) that helped us with many wins. We were truly great.”

She said Chelsea softball is a program that is like no other.

“The love of the game and the players that the coaches have is unmatchable,” Purdy said. “We have so much fun while still working hard to win. Chelsea softball values tradition and consistency. We take these values through every practice and every game and that is the reason we are so good.”

The second thing that comes to mind when she think of highlights is the honor of winning All-State her junior year.

Hard work played a big part in this.

“I 100% feel as if the hard work paid off,” she said. “Every practice, every game, every single moment since I was a little girl led me to this moment. I have and will continue to be dedicated and motivated to accomplish my goals. The hard work that I have done in the past taught me what it feels like to earn it. The hard work led me to SVSU.”

Looking back at those moments, she said there are people in her life that have played important roles to help and support her along the way.

“My biggest supporter throughout my journey was my mom, Bonnie Lamb,” she said. “She took me to every visit and always encouraged me to choose a school that felt right. My other biggest supporters throughout my journey consisted of my Aunt Karry Niswonger (who was also my travel coach) and the whole Chelsea softball coaching staff. My aunt encouraged me from a very young age to chase my dreams and she always pushed me to work harder to accomplish those dreams.”

Purdy at ready in the field. photo by Mike Williamson