Lady Bulldogs Pull Away from Parma Western in Opener

The Chelsea girls’ basketball team used a big fourth quarter to pull away from Parma Western for a 62-52 win in the season opener Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs led by just four after three quarters but outscored the Panthers 17-11 in the fourth to pull away for the win.

Leila Wells got hot in the fourth with a pair of three-pointers and scored ten to spark the Bulldogs run for the win. She would finish the night with 18 points.

The teams went back and forth in the first quarter and were tied at 14 after one.

Megan McCalla scored eight in the opening period and Avery Lay hit a pair of triples for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea would get a little breathing room in the second thanks to five points from Wells and four from McCalla for a five-point lead at the half.

Western held tough and outscored the Bulldogs 18-16 in the third to pull within three, but the Bulldogs held them off thanks to Wells big fourth quarter.

McCalla finished with a team-high 20 points for Chelsea.

Lay finished with 10 points, including three triples. Maggie McKale added five points, Ella Day and Maya Valik three each, and Caroline night and Grace Ratliff each with two.

Chelsea will return to action Friday night when they travel to Freeland at 7:00 PM.