Chelsea Chamber Calling for Nominations for Three 2022 Civic Leader Awards

The Chelsea Chamber of Commerce is calling for nominations for three distinguished community awards: Citizen of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, and Business Leadership.

Nominations for the 2022 awards close December 31, 2022.

Nominations can be submitted at the links below.

Nominees for Citizen of the Year and Lifetime Achievement must be community volunteers with records of extensive and diverse participation in economic, social and civic involvement in the Chelsea area. Accomplishments directly related to the candidate’s employment excluded.

Citizen of the Year

https://chelseamich.com/citizen-year-award/

Lifetime Achievement

https://chelseamich.com/lifetime-achievement-award/

Business Leadership

The Business Leadership Awards are presented each year to Chamber of Commerce members who are a catalyst and advocate for area businesses and organizations to promote and develop a vital business environment in Chelsea.

Awardees are chosen for their leadership in one or more of the following areas:

Displaying innovative ideas and services.

Contributing to the economic impact of the City of Chelsea.

Providing services that meet the needs of the Chelsea area community.

Enhancing the uniqueness of the community image.

Demonstrating leadership in their business category.

Supporting the activities of the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce.

Demonstrating other exemplary characteristics

https://chelseamich.com/about-chelsea-area-chamber-of-commerce/cacc-business-leadership-awards/