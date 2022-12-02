Chelsea Police Report, October 2022

Chelsea Police Chief Kevin Kazyak submitted his October report to the City Council at its November 28 meeting.

In October 2022, Officers responded to 447 calls for police service in the City of Chelsea, up from 259 the previous year for a 73% increase. Total calls for the year are 3,687, up from 2,048 for the same period last year for an 80% increase.

From the monthly report, October’s increase came from 119 traffic stops and 71 impeding traffic violations, up from four and zero last year, respectively. Officers issued 78 citations and 118 warnings.

Notable events from the October 2022 Police Report include:

Two assaults

One burglary

Three larcenies

Three frauds

One OUI

22 traffic crashes

Five medical assists

18 citizen assists

Six hospital assists

Two death investigations

Five welfare checks

Of the CPD’s 71 October cases: 34 are closed, ten at the Prosecutor’s Office, three are waiting on lab analysis, and 24 remain open.

Police Chief Kazyak continued Interim Chief Kinsey’s practice of introducing CPD staff. Chief Kazyak introduced Dispatcher Brian Atkinson. Atkinson has been with the department since 2012 and trains other dispatchers. He coaches Middle and High School tennis. “I don’t know how he does it with all the time he puts in here,” said Kazyak.

Two new dispatchers will begin in January, and the Chief expects this to reduce the overtime of current dispatchers. The department received delivery of an F150 approved by the council a year ago. Kazyak informed the council that he feels the pickup is not practical and is exchanging it for a Dodge Charger at a lesser cost.

The complete October police report can be found on the city’s website.