Get your Tickets for Ballet Chelsea’s 25th Annual Production of The Nutcracker!

Ballet Chelsea is bringing the magic of the holiday season to life with the 25th production of The Nutcracker! December 9 at 7 pm, December 10 at 2 pm and 7 pm and December 11 at 2 pm at the George E. Potter Center in Jackson, Michigan. The performance will feature dazzling scenery, beautiful costume designs, and the colorful characters you adore. Ballet Chelsea’s Artist Director Wendi DuBois, will be choreographing her 25th rendition of The Nutcracker. 90 Dancers will make Tchaikovsky's score magical with live accompaniment from the Jackson Symphony Orchestra—a true Christmas Treasure!

The Sugar Plum Tea is back! Enjoy a catered tea party with character meet and greets, fun crafts, treats from the “Land of the Sweets,” professional photos, story time & more! Space is limited! Tickets available before the matinee shows, December 10 at 12:30 pm and December 11, at 12:30 pm.

The Nutcracker is a classical ballet based on E.T.A. Hoffmann's 1816 fairytale, The Nutcracker and The Mouse King. When Marie receives a nutcracker on the Eve of her family's holiday party, her dreams take her on a grand adventure. Follow Marie and her Nutcracker Prince to the wondrous Land of Sweets. Meet the Snow Queen and King, Sugar Plum Fairy, mischievous mice and brave toy soldiers. The performance is a spectacular holiday treat for the entire family!

Share this sweet treat with your favorite people and celebrate the holiday season with Ballet Chelsea and the Jackson Symphony Orchestra.







Photos courtesy of Chris Hilgendorf, Michael Bessom, and Nigel Thompson