St. Louis Center Residents Welcome Community to Annual Christmas Program

St. Louis Center welcomes Chelsea and the surrounding communities to an evening of Christmas Spirit on Sunday, December 11, 2021. After weeks of hard work and preparation, St. Louis Center residents invite friends and neighbors to join them as they present their 2022 Christmas Program. This annual event is open to anyone interested in attending.

The Center will open its doors to the community at 5:00 pm, with the performance beginning at 5:30 pm. The program includes holiday-themed music and skits performed by the residents and staff. A tradition for many years, the residents look forward to this event and being able to share their love of performing with the communities that support them.

This night is a great way for everyone in the Chelsea Community to help spread Christmas Cheer. The Christmas Program lasts around 45 minutes, all guests are welcome to stay after for refreshments and fellowship.

Photos: By Kelly Flaherty