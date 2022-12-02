MI State Legislators’ Vote Report, 12-02-22

From MichiganVotes.org

How your Representatives and Senators in Lansing recently voted. Contact information is included at the end.

MichiganVotes Weekly Report: December 2, 2022

Senate Bill 783: Replace disabled veteran property tax breaks with state income tax credit Passed 32 to 3 in the Senate on November 29, 2022

To grant disabled veterans and their widows a state income tax credit equal to 100% of the local property taxes levied on the taxpayer's homestead. This would replace a current law that authorizes local property tax exemptions.

Yes: Hertel (D), Irwin (D), Theis (R)

Senate Bill 223: Expand school lessons on sexual assault and harassment Passed 35 to 0 in the Senate on November 29, 2022

To require state officials to develop written materials for public school students containing specified information on sexual assault and harassment including available resources and contact information, and require schools to give it to every student in 6th through 12th grade. Schools would also be “encouraged” to provide sexual assault and sexual harassment response training to all school personnel who had contact with students.

Yes: Hertel (D), Irwin (D), Theis (R)

Senate Bill 226: Criminalize certain invasive medical exams of minors Passed 35 to 0 in the Senate on November 29, 2022

To require that a medical assistant or a second licensed professional be present when conducting a medical treatment, procedure, or examination of a minor that involves vaginal or anal penetration, and also that a parent or guardian give permission first, with some exceptions for emergencies, forensic exams and more. Violations would be a crime subject to two years in prison, and five years for multiple offenses.

Yes: Hertel (D), Irwin (D), Theis (R)

House Bill 6369: Extend law facilitating driverless car use Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate on November 29, 2022

To extend until 2027 the 2022 expiration of a 2016 law that prohibits local governments from imposing a local fee, registration, franchise, or regulation on an “on-demand automated motor vehicle network” devised for driverless vehicles.

Yes: Hertel (D), Irwin (D), Theis (R)

Senate Bill 1151: Ban bridge or toll road scofflaws from selling car Passed 34 to 3 in the Senate on November 29, 2022

To authorize the Secretary of State to essentially prohibit a person with unpaid bridge or toll-road tolls from selling their car, by denying the transfer registration to a buyer. This is related to efforts by some legislators and developers to authorize “public/private partnerships” to collect tolls on some bridges and roads.

Yes: Hertel (D), Theis (R)

No: Irwin (D)

Senate Bill 1207: Move presidential primary date Passed 34 to 1 in the Senate on November 29, 2022

To move the state’s presidential primary election from the second Tuesday in March to the second Tuesday in February.

Yes: Hertel (D), Irwin (D), Theis (R)

About: Michigan Votes is a free public service of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational institution. Its purpose is to inform citizens, community leaders, business people, media, and public officials about legislation that affects their families, schools, jobs and communities. The site empowers citizens to take a more active part in the democratic process, and hold their elected representatives accountable.

State Representatives

Donna Lasinski (D) District 52 (Dexter, Chelsea, Saline, Scio, Manchester) 517 373 0828 donnalasinski@house.mi.gov

Yousef Rabhi (D) District 53 (Ann Arbor) 517 373 2577 yousefrabhi@house.mi.gov

Felicia Brabec (D) District 55 (Pittsfield, York, Barton Hills) 517 373 1792 FeliciaBrabec@house.mi.gov

Kara Hope (D) District 67 (Stockbridge) 517 373 0587 KaraHope@house.mi.gov

Ann Bollin (R) District 42 (Pinckney, Hamburg) 517 373 1784 AnnBollin@house.mi.gov

State Senators

Lana Theis (R) District 22 (Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Hamburg) 517 373 2420 SenLTheis@senate.michigan.gov

Jeff Irwin (D) District 18 (Ann Arbor, Saline, Pittsfield, York) 517 373 2406 senjirwin@senate.michigan.gov

Curtis Hertel Jr. (D) District 23 (Stockbridge) 517 373 1734 senchertel@senate.michigan.gov

Photo: Flickr, Michigan Municipal League,