Chelsea Board of Education vacancy

The Chelsea School District Board of Education is seeking candidates for a board position following the resignation of Trustee, Tammy Lehman.

The process and timeline for filling a vacated board of education seat is governed by Michigan Election Law and Board Policy. The Election Law defines how a seat is determined vacated, the timeline for filling the seat, and the qualifications for a replacement Board member. The Board has 30 days from the effective date of resignation to fill the seat. The qualifications for a replacement Board member are as follows:

● Must be a registered voter in the school district.

● Must be at least 18 years of age.

● Must be a U.S. citizen.

● Must be a resident of the state of Michigan for at least 30 days; and a resident of the Chelsea School District.

For consideration, interested persons must submit their notice of interest and resume, in writing, to Beth Starkey at bstarkey@chelsea.k12.mi.us by 3:00 pm on Monday, December 5, 2022.

The Board of Education will review application materials during the open meeting on Monday, December 12, 2022 and vote on a recommendation to appoint an individual to fill the vacant seat at the meeting.