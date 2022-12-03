Bulldogs Rally for Win at Freeland

Cover- STN File Photo

A big second-half rally lifted the Chelsea girls' basketball team to a 58-52 win over Freeland Friday night.

Megan McCalla and Leila Wells each hit a pair of clutch three-pointers in the final minute and combined for 36 second half points as the Bulldogs overcame an 11-point deficit in the third quarter to rally for the hard-fought win over the Falcons.

The Bulldogs made the long trip to Freeland for what looks to be the annual Tom Zolinski Memorial game for the second straight year. Zolinski was the long time Freeland head coach and is the uncle of Chelsea head coach Tony Scheffler's wife.

Chelsea started quickly by jumping out to an 8-1 lead, but Freeland nailed a triple to cut the lead to 8-4. A McCalla lay-in made it 10-4, but the Eagles would make a run to cut the lead to 12-11 after one quarter.

The Falcons would continue its run in the second, outscoring the Bulldogs 18-8 to take a 29-20 lead into halftime.

The lead grew to 11 at 33-22 with six minutes to go in the third when Wells and McCalla would take over.

Megan McCalla finished with a team high 23 points. STN File Photo

The Bulldogs would go on a 19-0 run in the third with Wells and McCalla combining for 17 of the points to give Chelsea a 41-33 lead after three.

Chelsea led 47-38 with just over five-minutes left in the fourth, but Freeland had one last push in them.

The Falcons went on an 11-2 run to tie the game at 49 with 1:19 left.

Wells hit a pair of free throws to put Chelsea up by two, but Freeland answered with a quick basket to tie it at 51 with 55 seconds left.

McCalla raced down court and hit a huge triple to put the Bulldogs back on top 54-51 with 50 seconds left.

Freeland split a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 54-52, when Wells put the final nail in the coffin with a step-back triple to push the lead to 57-52 with 34 seconds left and seal the win for the Bulldogs.

McCalla finished with a team-high 23 points with 20 coming in the second half.

Wells scored 16 in the second half and finished with 22 points. Avery Lay added nine points and Braiden Scheffler four for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea continues its opening season road trip Tuesday night when they travel to Marshall and then travel to Clarkston Thursday night. The "Road Dawgs" play 10 of their first 13 games on the road this season with the Bulldogs first home game December 13 against Portland.