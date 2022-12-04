Chelsea Swim and Dive Fifth at 75th Cereal Bowl Relays

Cover- STN File Photo

The Chelsea boys’ swim and dive team opened its 2022 campaign with a strong 5th-place finish at the 75th

Annual Cereal Bowl Relays in Battle Creek Saturday.

The Bulldogs finished with 212 points to tie with Jackson in the meet. Forest Hills Northern/Eastern won the event with 346 points.

The 200 breast relay team of Bram Hartsuff, Jack Leissner, Brennan Bagbey, and Misha McElrath opened the meet with a fourth-place finish.

Owen Critchfield, Stephen Levine, Miles Dell, and McElrath teamed to place fifth in the 400 free and the 400 IM relay team of Easton Hodel, Hartsuff, Joshua Levine, and Critchfield was sixth.

The 200 back relay finished sixth with the team of Joel Burke, Gabe Muckle, Bagbey, and Critchfield, while the 200 medley relay of Burke, Leissner, Levine, and Hodel also was sixth.

The 400 medley relay team of Burke, Leissner, Joshua Levine, and Hartsuff was seventh, and 200 fly relay team of Joshua Levine, Dell, Stephen Levine, and Hodel eighth.