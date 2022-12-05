SAS To Get Second School Resources Officer

Saline Area Schools is getting a brand new resource officer from the Saline Police Department. Saline City Council voted five to one to create a new police officer starting officially on July 1, 2023.

SAS already has a school resource officer from Pittsfield’s Department of Public Safety, who focuses on the high school. Saline’s officer will focus on protecting the elementary school. The district covers the jurisdiction of both departments.

“Liberty School is an area of need with our alternative high school there, as well as the middle school, which is where I think a lot of the [special resource officer’s] time would be spent. But we also miss that presence at the elementary schools as well, from an educational standpoint,” Curt Ellis, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources at Saline Area Schools, said.

The plan is for Pittsfield’s SRO to continue mostly providing security and protection at the high school, while Saline’s officer will focus on the other schools. The two officers would cooperate for larger events, such as a football game.

In addition to helping provide security to Saline’s children, the officer is also intended to help children get more comfortable with policing in general, and to provide a positive relationship between children and law enforcement from an early age.

“Mr. Ellis hit on the fact that having a police officer in the schools helps the children identify more readily with police, feel more comfortable with their presence, and so on. But I need to tell you, having managed for a while in the City of Ann Arbor, the school resource officers we had there … that it works the other way too. There’s an incalculable benefit for the officers to learn who the players are,” Councilor Jack Ceo, who is a retired police officer, said. “At an early age, these kids can self-identify as the ones who need extra attention. And it always accrued to the police departments benefits to have those officers there and say ‘Oh ya. I know who this sounds like!’ So, there are benefits to both sides.”

Councilor Jim Dell’Orco voted against the measure, saying he was “struggling to understand” why young school children needed to have a dedicated officer when Saline is growing short on officers. There are two vacancies at the moment, with a third retirement on the horizon, according to the City. But Radzik said that there are two interviews for replacement officers coming up.

Some on the council expressed concern over whether or not some parents would be comfortable with the presence of law enforcement on school grounds. Possible bias and discrimination concerns were also brought up.

Saline Police Chief Madeline Radzik told Council that “That’s where I think the piece comes in that we find the right person for this position, that they receive the proper training. I always say: ‘We don’t target people, we target behaviors.’”

Some members of the council also brought up concerns about the long term financial viability of the program. Under the plan that the Council passed, three quarters of the officer’s $115,000 yearly salary will be paid for by Saline Area Schools. The other one quarter of the officer’s compensation will come from the City of Saline. Saline’s portion of the SRO has already been budgeted for in the 2022-2023 year, according to Radzik.

To be clear: no one has yet been selected to fill this role. The search will now be on to find an officer to fill the position. Any candidate who is hired will be required to complete training with the National Association of School Resource Officer Training. Radzik told Council that she would like to “get a committee together” in the community to ensure that the best candidate is selected for this role.

“I’d like to include Saline Area Schools, somebody from DEI, and the police department to conduct interviews and select an SRO and be able to send them to the NASRO training prior to take that position in the schools,” Radzik said.

According to a memo from Radzik, part of the reason that the eventual officer will not officially become part of the force until this summer is because of budgetary reasons at SAS.