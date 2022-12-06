CPD Weekly Report, 12-06-22

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 22-3995

Location: 900 block of Moore Dr.

Date: November 28, 2022

Time: 10:24 am

INFORMATION: While at the station, the officer was assigned a walk-in fraud complaint. The complainant stated that they had received a notification from their bank stating that there had been some “suspicious activity” on their account. Upon closer inspection, the complainant stated that they had, in fact, located two separate transactions that had taken place and were not authorized. The complainant stated that they had made contact with the bank and reported both of the transactions. The bank suggested that the complainant report the incident to their local police, and after further investigation, it was suspected that this issue was an internal issue within the bank. The case was closed pending any further leads on a potential suspect.

#####

Incident #: 22-4002

Location: 100 block of Madison St.

Date: November 28, 2022

Time: 5:15 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the area of the 100 block of Madison St. for the report of a larceny. The complainant stated that they had a flower urn permanently affixed to a grave marker, and an unknown suspect(s) had broken it off and stolen it. The complainant stated that they last knew the urn to be at the site on October 28th, and when they returned to the site on November 28th, the flower urn was no longer there. At the time of the report, there was no information available on a potential suspect(s), and the complainant could not think of anyone who may have done this.

#####

Incident #: 22-4035

Location: 1200 block of S. Main Street

Date: December 2, 2022

Time: 11:16 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Main Street for the report of an embezzlement complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that it had recently been discovered that an employee had been found to be taking items without paying and altering reimbursement receipts and getting paid out for them. The suspect, a 36-year-old Chelsea woman was later interviewed at the scene and released. The case is open pending further investigation and potential review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for possible criminal charges.