"Cupid's Christmas" is a fun, holiday movie starring an actress from Chelsea and Saline

“Cupid’s Christmas” looks to be a great movie for the holiday season and it stars Chelsea resident Marla Moore.

It was released this past month from Hollywood studio, Gravitas Ventures. It’s now nationwide on all streaming platforms, DVD and BluRay. The Sun Times News (STN) caught up with Moore to ask her about her starring role and what she thinks of the movie she calls a holiday classic.

IMDB’s website describes the movie this way: “As Santa Claus searches for his lost Reindeer (Cupid) in the small town of Holly; the love story of Katie Valentine and Army veteran/firefighter Luke Murphy is re-ignited during an effort to save the historic train depot.”

Moore plays Valentine and describes her as a woman determined to save the town of Holly's train depot. She said “Along the way- she meets a love interest and they team up in the task.”

Now living in Chelsea, Moore is originally from Ann Arbor and went to Saline High School. From a young age, she had a love for musical performance, which has only grown and led her down the path of teaching singing/music and getting an acting role in “Cupid’s Christmas.”

She has college degrees in voice performance, a Bachelor of Music from Central Michigan University and Master of Music from the University of Illinois.

“Music has always been a large part of my life and when I was young I was fortunate to have many musical mentors in my life that encouraged me to create and perform,” said Moore. “Now I do the same in return as a voice instructor. I have three studio locations in Saline, Chelsea and Ann Arbor where I teach voice and acting lessons.”

Marla Moore on set. photo courtesy of SLK Media Group

Looking to this new holiday movie, STN asked Moore if there was anything in particular she would like the community to know about.

“If you are interested in a holiday classic, this film will be fun for the whole family to watch!” she said. “A particularly favorite part about the film is that I got to co-write a song ‘That's Christmas’ with my friend Amanda Kasem and it was featured in a beautiful scene! It was wonderful working on my first film with such an incredible team. Producer Sam Logan and director D.B. Dickerson are so incredible. Some great friends were made during the filming process of this film!”

One of the film locations was in Holly, Michigan.

To see a little bit of the movie, go to NBC Detroit’s premiere of the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuR77BkCH7U https://www.amazon.com/Cupids-Christmas-Marla-Moore/dp/B0BC9Z1VJR/ .

It’s now streaming and available on DVD.