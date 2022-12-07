Chelsea Hospital Earns 2022 Top Teaching Hospital Award

Chelsea Hospital, a joint venture with Trinity Health and University of Michigan Health, was deemed a Top Teaching Hospital in the United States by The Leapfrog Group. Announced today, The Leapfrog Group is a national watchdog organization that is widely acknowledged as one of the toughest standard-setters for healthcare safety and quality.

“I greatly appreciate and extend my congratulations to the physicians and clinicians at Chelsea Hospital who helped us achieve this recognition, and for working tirelessly to ensure that each and every patient is well-served every day,” said Chelsea Hospital President Ben Miles. “As a community hospital, not only are we committed to the patients we serve today, but we also believe it’s essential to invest in future generations of medical professionals so they have the experience and training needed to continue delivering excellent care to future patients.”

More than 2,200 hospitals were considered for awards by The Leapfrog Group this year. A total of 115 hospitals were selected as Top Hospitals, including:

58 Top Teaching

32 Top General

13 Top Rural

12 Top Children’s

“We are honored to recognize Chelsea Hospital as a Top Teaching Hospital this year,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Chelsea Hospital has demonstrated that they truly put patients first. We congratulate the board, staff and clinicians whose efforts made this honor possible.”

The quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care, and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.

To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety, and achieve top performance in its category. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2022 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.

Top Hospitals will be honored tonight at the 2022 Leapfrog Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C.