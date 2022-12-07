Lady Bulldogs Shut Down Marshall to Move to 3-0

Cover- STN File Photo

A smothering Bulldogs defense is what the girls' basketball team ordered Tuesday night as Chelsea shut down Marshall 46-25 for its third straight road win to open the season.

The Bulldogs led by just three at the half but used a stifling defense to hold Marshall scoreless in the third and to just six points total in the second half to pull away for the win.

Avery Lay had a big night with 17 points to lead the Bulldogs while their top two scorers struggled Tuesday night.

Lay scored nine points in the first half to help the Bulldogs take a 22-19 lead at the break and added eight more in the second half when Chelsea pulled away for the win.

Chelsea showed that they are not just a two-person team with leading scorers Leila Wells finishing with seven points and Megan McCalla four on the night.

Braiden Scheffler pitched in with six points and Meghan Bareis four. Maggie McKale and Ella Day chipped in with three points apiece and Caroline Knight two.

The Bulldogs will continue on their opening season road trip at Clarkston Thursday night at 7:00 PM.