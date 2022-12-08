Chelsea Knights of Columbus Council #3092 Celebrates 75th Anniversary

St. Louis Guanella Knights of Columbus Council #3092 of Chelsea celebrated its 75th

Anniversary with a banquet dinner held at St. Mary Parish following the Christmas Parade in downtown Chelsea on Saturday December 3, 2022.

The Council was chartered on December 17, 1947, and was named after St. Louis Guanella following his canonization in Vatican Square on October 23, 2011. St. Louis founded the Servants of Charity who opened St. Louis Center in Chelsea in 1960.

Knight of the Year Rich Hollo is congratulated by GK Jack Klovski.

The event began with a banquet at the parish prepared by Ginny & Shelly Wheaton, and was followed by a history presentation by Past Grand Knight Joe Yekulis (93-95) who also emceed the event. The presentation highlighted the many accomplishments and awards received by the Council during the past 75 years, and reviewed the 44 past grand knights who have led the council since 1947. George Merkel was mentioned for his 75 years of service, and is the last surviving member of the 1947 group of founding Charter members.

Very Rev. William J. “Canon” Turner, pastor of St. Mary Parish, discussed the importance of the Chelsea Knights and the impact they’ve had on the parish and the community, and noted the many projects they’ve undertaken to improve and support the Church. Fr. Turner was the State Chaplain of the MI K of C from 2016-2018.

GK Jack Klovski congratulates the Benoit Family (Monica, Shawn & Jacob)as Family of the Year.

Finally, current Grand Knight Jack Klovski thanked the planning committee, recognized eighty-six Service Award recipients, and announced the Knight of the Year and Family of the Year for 2022.

Al Letizio received a Service Award for his 50 years of Service in the Knights of Columbus.

PGK Rich Hollo was recognized as Knight of the Year for his many years of service to the Council as Treasurer.

The Benoit Family of Shawn, Monica and son Jacob, were named Family of the Year for their enthusiastic efforts and involvement in Council activities since moving to Chelsea from Wisconsin over one year ago.

The 75th

Anniversary Committee consisted of Jack, Ken & Stacey Klovski, Tom & Colleen Turek, Scott & Robin Staelgraeve, Brad Angelocci, and Joe Yekulis. There were 65 people in attendance.

Photos by Joe Yekulis