Chelsea District Library Receives $5,000 Pledge from Green Tree Pediatrics!

From CDL

The staff and board at Chelsea District Library (CDL) extend their gratitude to Green Tree Pediatrics for their generous pledge to support early literacy efforts with Mobile CDL. The library outreach vehicle is in production and will hit the roads early next summer. It answers CDL’s Strategic Plan initiative to improve access to library materials, services, and staff. Mobile CDL will allow us to be present in the places where our community members live, work, and play.

The Green Tree Pediatrics mission is to ensure the best possible care with a highly trained staff committed to promoting healthy development. As a patient and family-centered medical home, Green Tree Pediatrics partners with families, pediatric clinicians, early childhood professionals, community organizations, educational systems and other key agencies within the system of care. Dr. Scott Moore shares, “Chelsea District Library’s commitment to creative approaches to early literacy to engage all children matches the philosophy of our practice. We are excited to partner in the expansion of library services to our community.”