Chelsea Wrestlers Win Northville Invite

The Chelsea wrestling team opened its season in a big way this week with a pair of wins at a home quad Wednesday and winning the Northville Team Invitational Saturday to start 7-0 on the season.

The Bulldogs went 5-0 on the day at Northville to claim the title.

They defeated St Clair 42-30, West Bloomfield 51-23, Northville 49-27, Novi 56-12, and Plymouth 53-29 to bring home the trophy.

Massimo Culgliari (150) and Carter Trinkle (138) each went 5-0 on the day to lead the Bulldogs.

Lucas Racine went 4-0 at 132 and Donavan Fisk was 4-0 at 285 for Chelsea. Evan Muchler was 4-1 at 106 and Chase Nichols 4-1 at 157.

Kamren Chapman (120), Hunter Burk (126), Thomas Shemwell (165), and Collin Tailford (215) won three matches each, while Nick Garza (190) and Zack Bieber each won two.

The Bulldogs took two at its home quad Wednesday, defeating Ida 74-12 and Jonesville 47-27.

Racine, Victor Radu (144), Elijah Ratliff (150), Nichols, Ethan Povlich (175), and Chase Messersmith were all victorious against Ida.

The Jonesville match saw Muchler, Burk, Racine, Radu, Nichols, Fisk, Trevor Lantis, and David Berg all pick up wins.

Photos by Mike Williamson