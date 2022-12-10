Chelsea “Road Dawgs” Make it Four Straight to Start Season

Cover- STN File Photo

The Chelsea girls’ basketball team has picked up the nickname “Road Dawgs” for the start of the 2022/23 season with a schedule of just three home games in their first 13 to start the season.

Being on the road hasn’t slowed the Bulldogs as they rolled to their fourth straight win on an opponent’s court after beating Clarkston 62-35 Thursday night to move to 4-0 on the season.

The Bulldogs came out of the gate hot against the Wolves by scoring 23 first-quarter points for a 23-15 lead after one period.

Leila Wells was on fire from the start, posting 14 first-quarter points to lead the way. She hit a pair of triples and four more baskets in the quarter to give Chelsea the early lead.

Chelsea would cool down in the second but still pushed the lead to 36-24 at the half.

The defense would lock down in the second half, holding the Wolves to just 11 points, including two in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs pulled away for the easy win.

Wells finished with a team-high 24 points to lead the way for Chelsea.

Megan McCalla was steady all night with 17 points, including ten in the second half when Chelsea pulled away.

Avery Lay added 12 points and Grace Ratliff four. Ella Day chipped in with three points and Meghan Bareis two.

Chelsea will have its first home game of the season Tuesday night when they host Portland. The Red Raiders ended the Bulldogs season in the D2 Regional semifinals last season.