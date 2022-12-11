Chelsea Hockey Splits Pair at D3 Showcase in Gaylord

The Chelsea hockey team showed that it will be once again a force to be reckoned with in D3 this season as the Bulldogs split a pair of games against some quality opponents in Gaylord this weekend.

The Bulldogs opened the weekend with a 6-1 win over Tri-Valley Friday morning.

Tri-Valley consists of players from the Flint-Saginaw area, but the Bulldogs proved to much for the Titans.

Devin McIntyre scored a pair of goals in the first two period to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead after two, but the third was all Chelsea.

Jack Roberts would score three times in the third for the hat trick and Shane McLaughlin found the net once to help the Bulldogs pull away for the win.

Roberts had a big game with three goals and two assists to lead Chelsea.

McIntyre finished with two goals and an assist, while McLaughlin had a goal and assist. Brandon Davila picked up two assists, while Keegan Montgomery, Owen McCulloch, and Eli Russell had one assist each. Luke Webster stopped 21 of 22 shots in net for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea met up with one of the top D3 teams in the state Saturday when they faced second-ranked Flint Powers and came up on the short end of a 3-1 decision.

Powers controlled most of the action, peppering Webster with 38 shots in the game. Webster stood on his head and made 35 saves, but it wasn’t enough.

The Bulldogs trailed 3-0 after two and tried to get back into it with a late goal by McIntyre, but Powers held on for the win. Roberts assisted on the goal for Chelsea.

Earlier in the wee, the Bulldogs blew by Walled Lake Central 9-3 Wednesday night.

Roberts picked up another hat trick with three goals and one assist.

Hayden Westcott picked up two goals and an assist, while McIntyre added one goal and dished out four assists. McCulloch chipped in with two goals, while Montgomery had a goal and assist. Davila picked up two more assists, while JP Chinavare and Kyle Valik each had one assist. Tristan Cooper stopped 16 shots in net for Chelsea.

The individual highlight of the week came Saturday against Powers when McIntyre scored his 100th career goal for the Bulldogs. He is now tied with the late Chelsea great Drew Brown for the most goals in Chelsea history.