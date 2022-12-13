Washtenaw United Beats Northville, Loses to Mid-Michigan

Washtenaw United, Girls’ HS Ice hockey, hosted both Northville and Mid-Michigan this past weekend at the Ann Arbor Ice Cube. On Saturday, Washtenaw got out to a quick 3-0 lead half way through the first period, with goals from Kathryn Winters (Saline, ‘23), Sydney Clark (Saline, ‘25) and Chloe Dillen (Saline, ‘24). Lilly Schlack (Saline, ‘26) would add a goal less than 2 minutes into the 2nd period, extending the United’s lead to 4. Northville would quickly answer with 2 goals, both by #16 Avery Peters. Peters would finish the game with a hat trick, and 1 assist.

Schlack would interrupt Northville’s 4 goal second period with an unassisted goal at the 7:27 mark. Washtenaw would regroup in the third period, outscoring Northville 3 to 1 with goals from Winters, Sam Wawzysko (Saline, ‘24), and Raegan Kopitsch (Dexter, ‘24), finishing in an 8-5 victory for the United. Goaltender Trista Tracy (Chelsea, ‘25) would finish with 22 saves.

The second period would continue to give Washtenaw problems during Sunday’s game vs. Mid-Michigan Alliance Valkyrie. After a scoreless first period where the United outshot Mid-Michigan 7-6, the Valkyrie would score 3 goals, including 2 from #77 Kennedy Christenson who would finish the game with 3 goals. Mid-Michigan would add 2 more in the third period for a final of 5-0. Hannah Wearn would earn the victory in goal for the Valkyrie.

Washtenaw United is currently 2-2 in play, good for 3rd spot in Division 1, West Conference of the Michigan Girls’ High School Hockey League. Washtenaw plays its final 2 games of the calendar year this weekend, Friday at home vs Walled Lake at the Ann Arbor Ice Cube at 5:30, and Saturday at Plymouth-Canton-Salem at 5pm at the Arctic Edge in Canton.

INFORMATIONAL ADDENDUM: Washtenaw United is a High School Girls’ Hockey Team skating out of the Ann Arbor Ice Cube. The team serves High Schools within Washtenaw County that do not have a dedicated team to play for. Currently, Pioneer and the combined Skyline-Huron have dedicated teams. Washtenaw United is made up of players from Saline, Dexter, Chelsea, Manchester, Milan and private schools within the county. The team is in its third year of play.

Photos courtesy of Coach Adam Winters