Chelsea Rotary Hosts Three Men and a Tenor Raising Scholarship Funds

The Rotary Club of Chelsea hosted its first holiday concert featuring Three Men and a Tenor on Friday, December 9th at the Chelsea High School Auditorium. All proceeds went to the Rotary Club scholarship fund for graduating Chelsea High School students.

Over 400 guests enjoyed a mix of holiday tunes and humor from the Three Men and a Tenor. The group has nearly 4,000 performances together, a national touring schedule, and has opened shows for national legends like Jay Leno and The Beach Boys; performed the national anthem to start the NASCAR FireKeepers 400 on Fox Sports 1, and starred in its own national PBS-TV special ("Three Men and a Tenor- In Concert") that was shown across the country from Los Angeles to Nashville on major PBS affiliates.

The Rotary Club are dedicated people who share a passion for community service and friendship. This is the first concert that the club hopes to make a seasonal tradition. The Rotary Club of Chelsea meets every Tuesday at 12:15pm in the Silver Maples game room. More information is available at rotarychelsea.org and on facebook.

Photo courtesy of Three Men and a Tenor