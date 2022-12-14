The Chelsea school board has a new look

The Chelsea School District Board of Education is seeing some changes.

With the election on Nov. 8 and the resignation of a trustee, the school board will have some new faces stepping up while at the same time seeing a lot of experience depart.

The most recent change came on Dec. 12, when the vacancy left by former school board trustee Tammy Lehman was filled by a familiar face. Five applicants applied for Lehman’s spot with Laura Bush being appointed by the board to Lehman's position. Bush's term will run through 2024.

Bush was not seeking re-election for the seat she held and her term was at an end, but with Lehman stepping down she threw her hat back in for the appointment. Lehman stepped down after the Nov. 8 election.

The new faces coming to the board are Kate Henson, Michelle Craig and Glenn Fox, who were all elected on Nov. 8 to a full term. They start their terms as Board of Education trustees at the January 9, 2023 meeting. They are replacing Kristin van Reesema, Dr. Shawn Quilter and Bush, who were not seeking re-election.

Scott Moore is another new CSD board member. He was also elected on Nov. 8, but to a partial term. CSD Superintendent Michael Kapolka told the Sun Times News that Moore’s term took effect immediately after the election given that the seat he was running for was held by Wayne Welton, who was appointed to the position by the board when trustee Kari Poulter resigned last year. Dr. Moore's term is a two year term that runs until 2024.

The familiar faces, besides Bush, remaining on the board are current president Jason Eyster and vice president Eric Wilkinson, who pointed out at the Dec. 12 meeting that with the three outgoing members and Lehman leaving, the board is losing a combined 34 years of experience.