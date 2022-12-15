Measure For Measure Christmas Concert Dec. 16

You & yours are cordially invited to a Christmas concert and reception featuring the outstanding men’s choir society Measure For Measure on Friday, December 16 at 7:30 pm in the St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church Sanctuary. This is the inaugural concert in our parish series “Great Music in a Sacred Space.”

Doors will open at 7:00 pm. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Please join us for a complementary gala reception and meet & greet with the performers after the one-hour performance!

Advance purchase tickets: $18/Adults, $12/Seniors & Children

At the door: $22/Adults, $16/Seniors & Children

Tickets may be purchased in the parish office at 910 Austin Dr., Saline MI, 734-429-5210, from choir members, and on our website, standrewsaline.org/online-giving