Chelsea hockey player is headed to the North American Hockey League

Chelsea senior Jack Roberts will be taking his hockey talents to the next level next year after recently signing to play in the North American Hockey League.

Roberts signed with the Bismarck Bobcats, out of North Dakota.

The Sun Times News (STN) reached out to Roberts to ask him about this cool news and what it means to him.

“I feel great and excited to continue hockey after high school but also a little nervous,” Roberts said.

Signing day for Roberts. image courtesy of Chelsea Hockey

There were two factors that led to his decision.

“Wanting to continue to play hockey and a big opportunity,” Roberts said.

Considered one of the top junior hockey leagues in the U.S., the NAHL‘s says it’s “celebrating its 48th season in 2022-23 and is the only USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier II Junior league boasting 29 teams in 17 states from across North America. The NAHL is part of the USA Hockey National Junior Development Model, which includes the USHL and the US National Team Development Program. The NAHL works closely with NCAA College Hockey, the NHL, the USHL, and USA Hockey's National Development Program in order best serve as an imperative piece in the development system for collegiate and professional hockey.”

Roberts, who plays at Right wing /Center, has had a successful career so far as a Bulldog with 23 goals and 24 assists over the course of last season and four games into this current season. During his career, he’s played for the Chelsea Chiefs, Livonia Knights, Kensington Valley Rebels, Victory Honda AAA, and Honeybaked AAA, where he was part of a national championship team.

Although he’s played with other teams and had much success, skating as a Bulldog has meant a lot to him.

“I’ve been in Chelsea schools my whole life,” he said. “I may not have played for the high school team all four years, with playing AAA my freshman and sophomore years, but it means everything to me, and hopefully can help this very good Chelsea team win a state championship. There are a lot of talented kids on this team, and we work really well together.”

In looking forward, he also looked back at the support and help he’s had in getting to this unique opportunity in the NAHL.

STN asked him, noting this is a big moment in his hockey career, if there is anyone he would like to point out that helped him get here.

“I would like to thank all of my family and coaches, but three main ones would be my dad, grandpa Bob and one of my first hockey coaches, Mike Petit who influenced me to get into hockey,” Roberts said.

Chelsea's Jack Roberts at left. photo by Dawn McCann