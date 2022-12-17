Hot Shooting Chelsea Cruises Past Northwest

After a slow start, the Chelsea basketball team found its shooting touch and cruised to a 74-50 non-conference win over Jackson Northwest Monday night.

The Mounties took a brief early lead before the Bulldogs came back and tied the game at 15 after one quarter.

The Bulldogs began to find their shooter’s touch in the second by outscoring Northwest 19-8 to take a 34-23 lead at the half.

Chelsea would blow the game wide open with a 21-7 run to start the third including three straight triples and took a commanding 60-39 lead after three and cruised to the win to move to 2-0 on the season.

Jake Stephens had a big night, leading the Bulldogs with 25 points, while Joey Cabana added 19.

The Bulldogs will play in three showcases over the two-week holiday break.

Chelsea will face Ypsilanti Lincoln at the Ann Arbor Sports Commision's Basketball Holiday Classic at Eastern Michigan University December 20 at 5:00 PM.

The Bulldogs then take on Wayne Memorial at the Motor City Roundball Classic December 28 at 5:00 PM in Ferndale and then travel to the Carleton Airport Showcase to take on Flat Rock at 6:45 PM December 30.