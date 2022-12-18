Chelsea Swim and Dive Splits at Dexter Tri-Meet

The Chelsea swim and dive team split a pair of matches at a Dexter tri-meet last week, beating Milan 96-83 and falling to Dexter 125.5-57.5.

Mitch Brown picked up the lone win for the Bulldogs by winning the diving.

Owen Critchfield was second in the 100 free and part of the 200 free relay that finished second with Brown, Easton Hodel, and Bram Hartsuff.

Brown was also second in the 100 back.

Third-place finishes went to the 200 medley relay team with Joel Burke, Brown, Hodel, and Critchfield; and Burke in the 100 back.

Photos by Dawn McCann



