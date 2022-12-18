Chelsea Wrestling Sweeps Pair at Skyline

The Chelsea wrestling team picked up a pair of SEC wins at a tri-meet at Ann Arbor Skyline last week.

The Bulldogs defeated Skyline 52-18 and Ypsilanti 78-6.

Donovan Fisk and Collin Tailford picked up two wins each to lead the Bulldogs. Hunter Burk and Lucas Racine also picked up single wins for Chelsea.

Chelsea went 2-3 at the Coldwater Invitational Saturday.

The Bulldogs defeated Coldwater 52-24 and Sturgis 52-30, but fell to Bronson 48-24, St Johns 45-35, and Union City 42-30.

Victor Radu led the Bulldogs with a 5-0 record on the day.

Nick Garza won four matches at 190, while Hunter Burk, Lucas Racine, and Fisk picked up three wins each for Chelsea. Tailford, Thomas Shemwell, and Kamren Chapman won one match each.