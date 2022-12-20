Scio Twp. Meijer Selects St. Louis Center as 2022 Community Giving Recipient

On Thursday, December 15, 2022, members of the Scio Twp. Meijer, Store #173, made a special visit to the St. Louis Center.

During the holiday season, each store’s Community Gives committee nominates local non-profit agencies that they would like to support. Community Gives committee members make informational posters to help the entire store staff select whom they feel should receive the donations.

Meijer employees Stacy, Joey, and Kyle show off the informational poster for St. Louis Center.

Over the past month, Scio Twp. Meijer Community Giving Team, led by employees who enjoy making a difference in the community, held a vote to pick their store's recipient for yearly giving. Different organizations were considered, but one stood out to the employees: St. Louis Center.

Joey Baker, a St. Louis resident, is a long-time employee at the Scio Twp. Meijer store. Joey makes a lasting impact on everyone he meets. His Meijer coworkers definitely agree.

In April 2022, Meijer employee Stacy, along with other co-workers, came to St. Louis Center to celebrate Joey as he graduated from Independence College, and they quickly figured out how great St. Louis Center is. In November, when it came time to nominate for the store's 2022 Meijer Community Giving Recipient, they knew exactly what charity they wanted to be chosen.

Meijer Community Giving Team and St. Louis Center CEO and Development Team gather for the check presentation.

St. Louis Center overwhelmingly got the vote. Usually, two groups are chosen as recipients, however, they decided to give the full amount to St. Louis Center, Joey's home.

The Meijer Community Giving Team presented a check for $10,000 to St. Louis Center. Joey was there to help receive the check and was overjoyed with the generosity of his fellow employees on his work team.

St. Louis Center would like to thank the Scio Twp. Meijer associates for their gift. Being chosen as their charity this year means the world to the Center and will make a lasting impact in the lives of Joey and his friends, St. Louis Center residents with I/DD.

https://stlouiscenter.org/meijer-community-giving/

Photos by Kelly Flaherty