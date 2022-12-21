CPD Weekly Report, 12-20-22

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 22-4187

Location: 1600 block of Commerce Park Dr.

Date: December 13, 2022

Time: 3:31 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer responded to the 1600 block of Commerce Park Drive for the report of a larceny from a storage shed. The complainant stated that sometime between December 5th and December 13th, it was believed that a former employee had entered the storage shed and taken a gas-powered push mower and a gas-powered snow blower. The complainant stated that the shed had initially been locked, but the lock had not been changed since the termination of the former employee. The complainant stated that at this time, they did not wish to pursue the matter criminally and only wished for the incident to be reported in the event further issues develop with the former employee.

Incident #: 22-4250

Location: 900 block of S. Main St.

Date: December 18, 2022

Time: 1:26 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 900 block of S. Main Street for the report of a person dragging another person out of a vehicle. Upon arrival, the officers located the victim, a female who was visibly upset and crying. The victim stated that she had gotten into an argument with her husband and had run into the business. Medical personnel was requested to respond to the scene, and the victim was transported to be evaluated for her injuries.

The officers were notified by a family member that the suspect, a 44-year-old Leslie man, was still located in Chelsea and had parked his vehicle in the 1600 block of S. Main Street and was waiting for officers to arrive and speak with him.

Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the suspect, and after speaking with him for a short time, he was placed under arrest for suspected Domestic Assault. The suspect was transported to the Chelsea Police Department, where he was processed and then transported to the Washtenaw County Jail, where he would be held pending review of the charges. The case was submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office for review. The case was reviewed, and a charge of Aggravated Domestic Assault was authorized by the fProsecutor’s office.