Time is Running Out to Become a Chelsea Alumni Association Founding Member!

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Chelsea Alumni Association (CAA) was recently launched with the mission to create avenues for alumni to communicate, connect, volunteer, support, and participate in Chelsea schools and Chelsea related activities. Since its inception this year, the association has already amassed 368 members, including 79 Founding Members.

If you would like to join the ranks of the building block of CAA, December 31, 2022 is the cutoff to become a Founding Member. A $100 donation will add your name to the growing list of those who helped build the foundation of the Chelsea Alumni Association. Founding Members will be recognized on CAA’s website and a permanent display on the school grounds.

Photo Courtesy CAA - Steering Committee at The Ugly Dog during a business meeting, Ellie McCalla “2011", Jan Bernath”58", Jane Shrosbree “71", Bulldog Mascot, Rob Mida “2000", Jane Diesing “65", Angie Smith ”70", John Brier ”64", Lynne Faist “68”

For more information, visit the https://www.chelseaalumniassociation.org/ website, email alumni@chelseaeducationfoundation.org, or join us for a meeting on the 2nd Monday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Ugly Dog Distillery.

Chelsea Alumni Association is a committee of the Chelsea Education Foundation. Chelsea Education Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3. Organized in 1990, the mission of CEF is to enhance the Chelsea School District's educational experiences by financing projects beyond the resources of the district and by providing scholarships to district graduates. Since its inception over 50,000 students have received benefits from the foundation, and $1.1 million has funded teacher grants and student scholarships.