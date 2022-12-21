Chelsea Boys Takes Care of Lincoln at EMU

The Chelsea boys’ basketball team took part in the First Annual Ann Arbor Sports Commission’s Holiday Classic at Eastern Michigan University and opened the three-day event with a 62-44 win over Ypsilanti Lincoln Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs took a 14-10 lead after one behind seven first-quarter points by Jake Stephens.

Stephens would hit a pair of triples in the second, while Regan Plan and Matt Blanton also hit from downtown to give Chelsea a 30-19 lead at halftime.

The Bulldogs went cold in the third, but Joey Cabana hit for seven points in the quarter to help Chelsea keep a 40-31 lead after three.

Plank stepped up with a pair of triples in the fourth and the Bulldogs went 6 of 7 from the free throw line to help pull away from the Splitters and seal the 18-point win to move to 3-0 on the season.

Stephens finished with a team-high 22 points and eight rebounds on the night.

Cabana added 18 points and five boards, while Plank chipped in with the three triples for nine points. Blanton finished with seven points, Carter Alexander three, Drew Blanton two, and Hayden Long one.

The Bulldogs return to action Wednesday at the Motor City Roundball Classic against Wayne Memorial in Ferndale.