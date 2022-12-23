Washtenaw United Closes out December with 2 Wins, Alumni Game

Washtenaw United, Girls’ HS Ice hockey, closed out December with a pair of League wins this past weekend.

On Friday night, the United hosted Walled Lake, defeating the Wild 3-2. On Saturday, the United traveled to Canton to take on Plymouth-Canton-Salem, beating the Penguins 8-0.

Friday’s game against Walled Lake would prove an exciting, evenly matched contest. The United would never trail in the game, opening the scoring just 3:46 into the first period. United forward Mikaylah Niethammer (Saline, ‘25) would knock in a rebound to pick up her first goal as a United player. The Wild would score 5 minutes later to tie the game up. Raegan Kopitsch, (Dexter, ‘24) would regain the lead for the United with 1:31 to go in the first period.

Wild Center Lauren Willis would add her second goal of the game to knot the game at 2-2 with 1:23 to go in the second period, proving to be the only goal scored of the period. The third period was back and forth, with United goaltender Trista Tracy (Chelsea, ‘25) and Wild goaltender Skyler Mack keeping both of their teams in the game. With the game looking like it would head to overtime, United center Sydney Clark (Saline, 25) picked up the game winner with 16 seconds to go, beating Mack glove side. Abby Schroeder (Saline, ‘26) picked up her second assist of the game on the game winning goal, Rylee Kennedy (Milan, ‘24) would also assist.

Saturday’s game against Plymouth-Canton-Salem (PCS) would prove less dramatic than Friday’s game. Washtenaw would open the scoring early, with defenseman Maddie Conrad (Chelsea, 25) getting the first of the United’s 8 goals on the night. Sydney Clark would score 2 goals in the game, while Kopitsch and Lilly Schlack (Saline, 26) would register 3 points each. Nora Stevenson (Saline, 25) tallied her first goal as a United player, picking up the 8th and final goal with 2:13 remaining in the 3rd period. Goaltender Trista Tracy picked up her 2nd shutout of the season, 4th in her career as a United player, taking over the top spot of career shutouts from Julia Scarcella (Saline, 22).

On Tuesday, December 20th, the United hosted the team’s 5 Alumni for a game featuring the Alumni, coaches, and family members against this year’s United team. All 5 Alumni were in attendance for the game. Linzy Costella (Manchester, ‘21), Jillian Eggleston (Dexter, ‘22), Reese Caryl (Saline, ‘22), Makenna Lupi (Saline, ‘22), and goaltener Julia Scarcella (Saline, ‘22) led the Alumni team to victory. The team’s annual Holiday party followed the game.

The United are currently tied for 2nd place in the Western Conference of the first Division of the Michigan Girls’ High School Hockey League. The team will return to play on January 11th at Skyline-Huron.

INFORMATIONAL ADDENDUM: Washtenaw United is a High School Girls’ Hockey Team skating out of the Ann Arbor Ice Cube. The team serves High Schools within Washtenaw County that do not have a dedicated team to play for. Currently, Pioneer and the combined Skyline-Huron have dedicated teams. Washtenaw United is made up of players from Saline, Dexter, Chelsea, Manchester, Milan and private schools within the county. The team is in its third year of play.

Email: WashtenawUnitedHSHockey@gmail.com

Website: https://www.migirlshshockey.org/page/show/7468678-washtenaw?subseason=8…

Facebook: @WUHSGirlsHockey

Twitter: @WUHSGirlsHockey

Instagram: @WashtenawUnitedHockey

Photos courtesy of Coach Adam Winters