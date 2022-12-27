Washtenaw Co Road Commission 2022 Annual Report

The Washtenaw County Road Commission is wrapping up another successful year.

In WCRC’s 2022 Annual Report, Board Chair Barbara Ryan Fuller stated, “Our employees worked throughout the year, in every corner of the county, to keep our many miles of road in the best possible condition. During the construction season, we improved or preserved nearly 140 miles of primary roads across the county. Despite the tight labor market, we hired 13 new employees and continue to look for talented professionals to join our team, especially CDL drivers.”

The road commission experienced a sad loss in November with the passing of board member Doug Fuller. Mr. Fuller joined the WCRC Board in 2009, bringing significant professional experience to his role, having worked as a road construction contractor for his entire career. Commissioner Fuller is known for his lifelong dedication to serving the public, and his presence is deeply missed by all who knew him.

“Doug was a wonderful mentor and coach to me and many others,” shared Barbara Ryan Fuller, current WCRC Board chair, “He was truly one-of-a-kind, and we were lucky to have worked with him for as long as we did.”

Current members of the WCRC Board are Barbara Ryan Fuller (chair), Rodrick K. Green (vice chair), Gloria Llamas, and Jo Ann McCollum.

General Stats

1,650 miles of certified public roads in Washtenaw Co fall directly under WCRC's responsibility.

743 miles of these roads are unpaved.

598 miles of Michigan Dept of Transportation (MDOT) state highways in the county are contracted to WCRC for road maintenance.

126 bridges located on county roads fall under WCRC jurisdiction.

30,000 road signs are monitored and maintained by the road commission.

170 stop-and-go traffic signals are owned by WCRC, with 65 additional signals maintained for MDOT.

136 WCRC employees work year-round in all weather conditions to provide the best possible road system for Washtenaw Co.

Revenue

For revenue, WCRC is projecting to receive approximately $59.7 million in revenue for 2022. The Michigan Transportation Fund (MTF) is the largest source of income for the road commission at about $33.65 million. Most MTF revenue is generated by the Michigan state fuel tax and license/registration fees and then distributed to various agencies throughout the state.

Other sources of revenue for the WCRC are state/federal grants and townships. The Four-Year County Roads and Non-Motorized Millage, renewed by voters in 2020, is projected to generate approximately $4.2 million in 2022.

Approximate revenue sources for WCRC in 2022

Expenses

Total expenses for 2022 are about $66.3 million. As expected, the majority went into road and bridge projects. The $32.6 million “Road Projects” category combines WCRC, township, county millage, state, and federally-funded projects.

The next largest expense is the staff. WCRC works to strike an appropriate balance between improving roads and investing in 136-member staff, equipment, and facilities.

Approximate expenses for WCRC in 2022

Primary Road Construction

98 miles of seal coat, which includes chip seal and fog seal projects. A seal coat helps to extend the life of a road.

31 miles of resurfacing includes reconstruction, pulverize/overlay, and mill/overlay.

9 miles of unpaved road improvements, which include drainage improvements and the addition of limestone/gravel to the road surface.

6 intersection projects include roundabouts, traffic signals, turn lanes, and/or overhead flashing beacons.

2 bridges were rehabilitated – E Delhi and Maple roads.

Maintenance

4,300+ service requests resolved. Residents can report road concerns via the WCRC Fix It App or by calling (734) 761-1500 or online at wcroads.org.

2,500+ road signs installed. Damaged or missing signs were replaced or repaired.

750+ right-of-way and 1,900+ transportation permits issued.

830+ after-hours call-ins. WCRC crews respond 24/7 to reports of road hazards.

320+ roadwork notices and project emails sent to keep the public notified and updated on road work and construction projects.

Images from WCRC’s 2022 Annual Report