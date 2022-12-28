Chelsea's MLK Days of Service and Social Action Events

The 2023 Chelsea’s Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Service and Social Action will be January 9 through the 21st.

Many community groups have organized activities and events for these two weeks to recall the spirit of Dr. King toward service and community involvement. Community members are encouraged to participate in as many activities as they can and to keep track of their work on Challenge Cards. Anyone who completes a row on the card will receive a certificate and small token.

The co-sponsors of this year’s events are One World One Family, The Chelsea District Library, Chelsea Rotary and the Chelsea Human Rights Commission. Michigan Municipal League Foundation has provided a $500 Bridge Builder’s grant toward program expenses.

Challenge Cards will be available in early January at the Chelsea District Library, City Council offices or at participating businesses. They can also be downloaded at www.owofchelsea.org/mlk2023. The Challenge Cards will include the activity details. Completed cards can be turned in at the library, brought to the closing event, or by email to owofchelsea@gmail.com.

A Closing Event for the Days of Service and Social Action will be held on Sunday, January 22 at 3.30pm at the Library. This event will include a dramatic reading of Dr. King’s I Have a Dream Speech and presentation of the awards for completed Challenge Cards.

Events and activities include the following. Additional details can be found at the provided links or at www.owofchelsea.org/mlk2023.

Youth Essay Contest - sponsored by Chelsea Kiwanis. For Grades 1-12 with topics specified by age group. Essays or art due on January 20th.

Storyteller as Coretta Scott King at the Chelsea District Library on January 16 at 2pm. In the McKune Room - no registration necessary. Sponsored by the Chelsea District Library.

Celebrating Diversity Through Food Intergenerational Workshop -. Friday, January 13 at 3.30pm. In the WSEC Cafeteria. An exploration of foods from across the world.. Sponsored by the Chelsea Senior Center. https://chelseaseniors.org

Making blankets for refugees No-Sew Blankets. Blanket kits provided or bring your own. Monday, January 16, 10am-noon. First United Methodist Church. Sponsored by Material Girls..

Decorating cards and Valentines for Seniors. Join us or drop off what you’ve made at home. Monday, January 16, 10am-noon. First United Methodist Church. Sponsored by Material Girls.

Learn about City Government - Reception with City officials and tours of Chelsea City Hall. January 16, 3.30pm. Chelsea City Council Chambers. Sponsored by the City of Chelsea.

Collection for Safe House -organized by Silver Maples.

Collection for Faith-in-Action – organized by Orchid Orthopedics.

CLARA Training - How to engage nonviolently in difficult conversations through this 5 step process, facilitated by Layla Ananda of Deep Peace Consulting. Monday, Jan 16, 6-7.30pm in City Council Chambers. Sponsored by One World One Family.

Social Movement Interviews - Compiling Local History. Ongoing activity to interview family, neighbors or friends. Discussion session to share stories and experiences. January 22, 2-3.30pm Chelsea District Library Sponsored by the Chelsea Human Rights Commission.

Activism Movie: Berkeley in the Sixties. Saturday,Jan 21 @ 2pm. Dancey House Theater at United Methodist Retirement Center (CRC). Sponsored by the UMRC Diversity Plus Group.

Movie about Dr. King and discussion on discrimination. At St. Louis Center Thursday, January 19 at 6:00 p.m. Discussion led by students from Chelsea High School Key Club (Kiwanis Service Club) and Interact (Rotary Service Club).

Washtenaw Reads - Join in the reading of Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid. Discussions and author events to be held in February. Sponsored by the Chelsea District Library. Extra copies for community use donated to the Library by One World One Family. www.washtenawreads.org