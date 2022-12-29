Chelsea Area Players Receives Grant from Chelsea Community Foundation for “The Only Man in Town”

The Chelsea Community Foundation of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan has awarded a grant of $5,000 to The Purple Rose Theatre Company for support of the Chelsea Area Players production of “The Only Man in Town”, an original musical by Jason Eyster. The show will premier June 9-11 at the Chelsea High School. Tickets will go on sale early in 2023. For more information, visit chelseaareaplayers.org

“The Only Man in Town” tells the story of the rise and fall of Frank Glazier, the most prominent citizen in Chelsea at the turn of the century. This world premier is a classic tale of a successful entrepreneur who dominates the economic and political life of a small town, only to overreach and lose everything. It is a saga of family love and loyalty. The score features poignant ballads, spirited dance numbers, and witty lyrics.

Chelsea Area Players is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022. CAP enriches the educational and cultural life of the community, promotes understanding and appreciation of an important art, provides worthwhile entertainment, encourages interest and active participation by the community in all phases of theatre through dramatic productions and related activities, and fosters and supports the involvement of children, adolescents and adults in the dramatic arts.

The Chelsea Community Foundation is a permanent charitable endowment totaling more than $2.8 million created through gifts from generous individuals, families, and businesses who care about Chelsea. The Chelsea Community Foundation has provided more than $1.8 million in grants to nonprofit organizations working to address community needs and opportunities that improve the quality of life in the City of Chelsea and surrounding areas. The Chelsea Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan. For more information, please visit www.chelseafound.org.