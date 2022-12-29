Chelsea Holds Off Wayne Memorial at MSBC

The Chelsea boys’ basketball team moved to 4-0 overall on the season after holding off Wayne Memorial 65-55 at the 27th Annual Motor City Roundball Classic in Ferndale Wednesday.

Big nights by Joey Cabana and Jake Stephens led the Bulldogs over the Zebras at the annual event.

Stephens scored eight first quarter points including a pair of triples to help the Bulldogs take a 17-13 lead after one.

He would add six more in the second and Matt Blanton chipped in with five as the Bulldogs outscores Wayne 18-13 in the second as the lead grew to 35-26 at the half.

After scoring ten points in the first half, Cabana scored even in the third to push the Chelsea lead to 50-38 after three.

The Zebras would cut into the Bulldogs lead with Chelsea struggling from the free throw line in the fourth and trailed 56-47 with just under two minutes remaining. Chelsea went to the line 17 times in the fourth and struggled until Cabana hit four in a row down the stretch to seal the win. Chelsea finished 9 of 17 for the quarter from the charity stripe.

Cabana finished with a team-high 25 points and won the game MVP honors for Chelsea.

Stephens finished with a double-double of 24 points and 12 rebounds on the night, while Matt Blanton added eight points and six boards. Drew Blanton chipped in with four points, Zach Mcintosh threes, Regan Plank one point, and Braden Watson five rebounds.

Chelsea will return to action Friday night when they take on Flat Rock at the Carleton Airport Holiday Classic.