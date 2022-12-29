Chelsea Police Report, November 2022

Sergeant Richard Kinsey submitted Chief Kazyak’s monthly report to the city council at its Dec. 19 meeting.

Sgt. Kinsey introduced one of the staff to the council, Patrol Officer Roni Khouri. “He’s our new guy,” said Kinsey. “But he comes with a lot of very unique experience.”

Khouri was born in Lebanon and served ten years as a civilian with the Department of Defense. He has worked as a police officer in River Rouge, Dearborn Heights, and Blissfield. “He’s a great officer and just fun to have around the office,” said Kinsey. “He likes to smile, and he really likes people.”

Moving on to the report, Kinsey pointed out the four sexual assaults in November, telling the council all have been solved. Two have been charged. Two are at the prosecutor’s office. “We have identified the perpetrator and do not think it’s a threat to the community at all,” he said.

The Sergeant also stressed safety when driving on the snowy roads. “The learning curve for driving in snow, we’re still in that,” he said. “If you have young drivers around, make sure you tell them they’ve got to slow down a lot to stop on snowy surfaces.”

Officers Hill and Gilbreath were traveling in Ann Arbor to interview suspects. A man who seemed to be in crisis flagged them down. The man explained he tried to flag down three other police cars before theirs. Even though it was not their jurisdiction, the officers helped the man who sent a “pretty heartfelt card of about four pages” to Chelsea PD thanking them.

In another incident, Officer Casser responded to a medical emergency for a 90-year-old man. Kinsey explained how the man then called Chief Kazyak to say when he was younger, working professionally, he wished he had five guys like Casser. He also told the Chief it was nice to be treated like a human being, not a 90-year-old man.

Kinsey also cautioned everyone listening that officers would be issuing tickets for cars parked on the street from 2 am to 5 am when it is snowing. The fines are $50.

Of CPD’s 55 cases, four are waiting on the lab, 14 are at the prosecutor’s, 11 are closed, and 26 remain open.

In November, Officers responded to 322 calls for service, up from 209 last year for a 54% increase the previous year. Total calls for the year (Jan-Nov) are 4,549, up from 2,265 for the same period last year, for a 100% increase.

Officers conducted 117 traffic stops and issued 48 citations and 69 warnings.

Notable events from the police report include:

18 traffic crashes

Four sexual assaults

One sexual offense

One assault

Two stalking

Seven larceny

Four forgery/frauds

192 non-criminal complaints (60% of calls)

The complete November police report can be found on the city’s website.