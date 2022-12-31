Chelsea Improves to 5-0 with Win Over Flat Rock

The Chelsea basketball team moved to 5-0 on the season after pulling away from Flat Rock for a 76-57 win at the Carleton Airport Showcase Friday night.

Joey Cabana and Jake Stephens each had another big night for the Bulldogs, combining for 46 points to lead the way.

Chelsea took control early by taking an 18-12 lead after one quarter and pushed the lead to 23-14 early in the second to force a Flat Rock timeout.

Following the timeout, the Rams would rally with a 15-11 run to cut the lead to 34-29 at the half.

Chelsea would lead by five with 3:30 left in the third and went on a 9-4 run to push the lead to 55-45 after three.

The Bulldogs would go on a 13-6 run to open the fourth and pushed the lead to 68-51 and cruised to the win from there.

Cabana and Stephens each scored 23 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Matt Blanton chipped in with 19 points, while Carter Alexander added six. Drew Blanton and Rogan Plank dished out three assists each.

The Bulldogs return to action Tuesday when they host a strong Roseville (4-1) team at 7:00 PM.