Chelsea Girls Hoops Splits Pair in Ohio

The Chelsea girls’ basketball team made the long trip to Shaker Heights, Ohio just outside of Cleveland for the Legends Invite hosted by Laurel School and came home with a 1-1 record to improve to 7-1 overall on the season.

The Bulldogs opened against the host Dragons in a battle of two powerhouses.

Laurel featured a pair of players that are ranked nationally with senior Mari Bickley, who has committed to Princeton and the #12 ranked freshman in the country according to ESPNW in Saniyah Hall.

Chelsea gave the Dragons a battle in the first half with Leila Wells scoring seven first quarter points to keep the Bulldogs close at 18-17 after one quarter.

Wells would add six more in the second and Grace Ratliff chipped in with four points and Chelsea trailed just 32-29 at the half.

Both teams struggled to start the third and an Avery Lay basket with 5:30 left in the third cut the lead to 32-31, but the Bulldogs went cold from there.

Chelsea would not score again in the third and Laurel went on a 13-0 run to close the quarter to take a 45-31 lead.

The Dragons scored the first basket of the fourth before Leila Wells hit a triple with seven minutes left in the game to end the scoring drought and cut the lead to 47-34 and the Bulldogs would get no closer as Laurel pulled away for a 63-42 win.

Wells finished with a team-high 16 points, while Lay added 11.

Megan McCalla chipped in with seven points, Ratliff and Maggie McKale four each.

The Bulldogs bounced back with a 54-41 win over Brush, OH Friday night.

Chelsea took a 10-6 lead after one behind five points by Wells

McCalla had a big second quarter with eight points and Lay scored five to lift Chelsea to a 25-19 lead at the half.

The Bulldogs began to get some breathing room in the third by outscoring Brush 20-12 and a Lay basket at the buzzer gave Chelsea a 45-31 lead after three.

McCalla led the Bulldogs with 15 points on the night.

Wells added 14 and Lay 13 for Chelsea. Ella Day and Braiden Scheffler chipped in with three points each, while Ratliff and Caroline Knight each scored two.

The Bulldogs return to action Saturday night at 5:30 when they host Williamston in a rematch of last year’s Division 2 Regional semifinal in which Chelsea clipped the Hornets 48-46.