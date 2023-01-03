CPD Weekly Report, 01-03-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 22-4356

Location: 600 block of Parkside Ct.

Date: December 30, 2022

Time: 3:47 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 600 block of Parkside Ct. for the report of a larceny from a residence. The complainant stated that they had a large amount of cash located in an envelope in their kitchen. The complainant stated that sometime between December 15th and December 26th, the envelope and money had gone missing. The complainant stated that they had a visitor over to the house during this time period and suspected they may have been involved in the theft. The case was forwarded to the investigator for further investigation.

#####

Incident #: 22-4363

Location: 1400 block of Kimlee Ct.

Date: December 30, 2022

Time: 9:20 pm

INFORMATION: The complainant came into the Chelsea Police Department front desk to report a fraud complaint. The complainant said they wanted to report that some cell phones had reportedly been fraudulently purchased. The complainant stated that an unknown person had went online and created a Verizon wireless account using the complainant’s information and had two separate deliveries made to a family member of the complainant in Illinois. An unknown suspect representing themselves as a Fed-Ex employee arrived at the package delivery address and tried to retrieve the packages that had been delivered, but the family member refused to turn over the packages. The packages were retained by the complainant’s family, and they called the complainant to advise them of what had taken place. The reported information was forwarded to Verizon Wireless so that they could follow up on the fraud allegation and determine where the orders were placed from. The case was closed pending any further investigative information on a potential suspect.

#####

Incident #: 22-4374

Location: 700 block of W. Middle St.

Date: December 31, 2022

Time: 8:37 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of W. Middle Street for the report of a fraud complaint. Upon arrival, the officers met with the complainant, who stated that they had received several emails from a financial institution that they did not have an account, thanking them for creating a new account. The complainant stated that they contacted the financial institution in question and confirmed that someone had used their personal information and opened a new bank account in their name. The complainant advised that they were able to close the account prior to any monetary loss. The financial institution advised that they would launch an investigation to try and determine who had created the account. The case was closed pending any further investigative leads on a potential suspect.