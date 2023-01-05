Chelsea Downs Roseville to Remain Perfect on Season

The Chelsea boys' basketball team continued its strong early season play by moving to 6-0 on the season with a 72-56 win over Roseville Tuesday night.

Chelsea jumped to a quick 11-2 lead over Roseville and never looked back. The lead would grow to 22-12 after one behind ten first quarter points from Jake Stephens and eight by Matt Blanton.

Joey Cabana scored seven in the second, but Roseville held tough with Chelsea leading 33-24 24 at the half.

The Bulldog lead would get as much as 14 in the third, but Roseville would battle back and Chelsea led 54-44 after three.

Roseville went on a 7-2 run to open the fourth and cut the Chelsea lead to 56-51 with just over five minutes remaining, but Chelsea answered with an 8-0 run to push the lead to 64-51 and cruised from there.

Cabana finished with a team-high 25 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Stephens finished with 21 points and Matt Blanton 19. Drew Blanton added four points, Carter Alexander two, and Hayden Long one.

The Bulldogs return to action Saturday night when they host defending D2 state champion Williamston in a rematch of last year's district finals.