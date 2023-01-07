Chelsea Wrestlers Sweep Pair at Home

The Chelsea wrestling team remained undefeated in the SEC White after a pair of wins at a home quad Thursday night.

The Bulldogs opened with a 40-21 win over defending SEC White champion Adrian.

Carter Trinkle picked up a 12-2 major decision at 138, but the Maples led 10-4 after a pair of decisions at 144 and 150.

Elijah Ratliff earned a 9-4 win at 157 and Mo Culgliari stuck his opponent in the second round at 165 to give Chelsea a 13-10 lead.

Adrian would retake the lead 16-13 with a pin at 175, but the Bulldogs would answer with five wins in a row.

Donavan Fisk celebrates a huge pin at 285 against Adrian. Photo by Mike Williamson

Nick Garza earned a 7-4 decision at 190 before the Chelsea gym erupted after back-to-back pins by Collin Tailford at 215 and Donavan Fisk at 285.

Evan Muchler carried on the Bulldog momentum with a pin at 106 and Kamren Chapman clinched the match with a pin at 113 to give the Bulldogs a 40-22 lead.

Adrian would pick up a pair of decisions at 120 and 126 to make the final 40-28.

Chelsea moved to 4-0 in the SEC White with a 70-12 win over Ann Arbor Huron in the second match.

Victor Radu picked up a 12-3 major decision at 144, while Ratliff and Cugliari earned second-period pins for the Bulldogs in the match that featured nine voids by the River Rats.

Chelsea travels to Dexter for a pair of SEC meets Thursday and hosts the annual Kargel Classic Saturday.

Photos by Mike Williamson