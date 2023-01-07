Connecting Communities by Connecting Parks

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) welcomes their 2023 funding plan for public recreation facilities through a $65 million grant program called SPARK. The purpose of the grant is to help create and redevelop opportunities for the public in light of the pandemic. One project is proposed for the Mill Pond Riverwalk in Saline, that would create a pathway from Bennett Street to East Michigan Avenue. The range of the project includes recreation such as fishing, pedestrian pier, and a launch area for canoes and kayaks.

On December 19th, 2022, Saline City Council gave authorization to submit the SPARK grant application to the Department of Natural Resources. This application will be signed, in accordance with the grant guidelines, by city officials in Parks and Recreation, Community Development, and City Engineering. Mill Pond Park stretches 54 acres and is the largest park in the city of Saline. City events that take place in the area could see an increase in community gatherings, as the possibility of the park trails become one.

If awarded, the $800,000 of funds will be used to construct a non-motorized trail by connecting more Saline parks that include Curtis, Stone Cliff, Peoples, and Salt Springs. If selected for funding, it will be announced by the Department of Natural Resources on their website. First round awards will be posted by the end of January 2023 and rounds 2 and 3 award announcements are to be determined. All information regarding SPARKS is listed on the DNR website. The project could offer Saline residents and visitors more foot traffic and more recreational fun. Mill Pond Park, an already pleasant destination, could see more development and people on its path approaching soon.

