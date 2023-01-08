Chelsea Boys’ Blow Past Defending State Champs

The impressive start to the season continued for the Chelsea boys’ basketball team Saturday night as the Bulldogs routed the defending D2 state champion Williamston 75-49 to improve to 7-0 overall on the season.

At 2-9 on the season, Williamston is not the same team it was a year ago when the Hornets ran the table and won the D2 state title, and the Bulldogs dominated from the start.

Matt Blanton came out on fire for the Bulldogs, scoring 11 first-quarter points to give Chelsea a 21-14 lead.

Matt Blanton scored 11 first quarter points to give Chelsea the early lead. Photo by Mike Williamson

The Bulldogs blew the game open with a 9-0 run to start the second for a 30-14 lead and were never threatened the rest of the way. The Chelsea defense locked down and held Williamston to just one basket in the second quarter and outscored the Hornets to build a 42-20 lead that would have been bigger if the Bulldogs had hit several missed free throws.

Williamston had no answer for the three-pronged scoring attack of Blanton, Joey Cabana, and Jake Stephens for the Bulldogs.

Cabana scored 14 half points, while Blanton and Stephens each had 13.

Joey Cabana led Chelsea with 27 points in the win over Williamston. Photo by Mike Williamson

The Bulldogs continued to pour it on in the third, outscoring Williamston 22-16 for a 64-36 lead after three, and cruised in the fourth. Cabana, Stephens, and Blanton scored all 22 points for the Bulldogs in the third.

Cabana finished with a team-high 27 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Stephens finished with 20 points and Blanton 17.

Tyson Hill sent the student section into a frenzy by nailing a three-pointer. Photo by Mike Williamson

Tyson Hill nailed a three-pointer to the delight of the Chelsea student section and finished with three points and the students again erupted when Myles Bieber drove for a layup and finished with two points. Carter Alexander also finished with two points for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea will open SEC White Play Tuesday night when they travel to Pinckney.

Photos by Mike Williamson



