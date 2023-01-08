Walk, Run, Bike, or Horse, the 2023 Chelsea Trail Challenge is a Great Way to Explore

Chelsea is rapidly establishing itself as a destination for outdoor enthusiasts. Hundreds of miles of trails in the immediate area provide opportunities for a wide variety of recreation.

And we love it, which is why we’re seeing more outdoor recreation development and growing support, encouragement, and incentive from community groups to get out for a lungful of pure Michigan air.

The Chelsea Chamber of Commerce recently wrapped up its 2022 Chelsea Trail Challenge and is getting ready to kick off the 2023 season on Feb. 1, running through Nov. 30.

The challenge/contest to hike/bike/snowshoe/ski/horseback ride (as able/permissible) on a designated trail is as easy as one, two, three.

Take a photo of yourself at the trailhead or on the trail. Upload the photo and log your trail using the form on the Chamber’s website. Only one submission per trail.

Submissions will be entered for a Grand Prize Drawing oriented to the outdoors. The more trails you hit up, the better your chances of winning. Log just ten different trails, and you can pick up a free hiking utility bracelet from the Chelsea Visitor Center.

Congratulations to the 2022 Chelsea Trail Challenge grand prize winner Shandra Bremer. Thank you to all the participants and the local businesses that donated items for the grand prize. A special shout-out and nod go to Ugly Dog Distillery for sponsoring the event.

Stay tuned for details coming to the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce website at https://chelseamich.com/annual-events/ctc/