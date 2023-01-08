Chelsea Hockey Wins Two of Three

The Chelsea hockey team bounced back from an early week loss to win two straight including a 9-1 pasting of rival Dexter Saturday night.

Dexter would score just over two minutes into the game, but it was all Bulldogs after that.

Brandon Davila, Keegan Montgomery, and Jack Roberts scored goals just 1:04 apart and just like that Chelsea was on top 3-1.

Devin McIntyre scored his 15th goal of the season to push the lead to 4-1 and Hayden Westcott found the net to make it 5-1 after one.

Roberts scored his second of the game at 16:06 of the second and Davila scored on a 4-on-4 to make it 7-1 Chelsea.

Just over a minute later, McIntyre scored for the second time, and with 3:44 left in the second Westcott found the net for a second time to end the game 9-1.

Kyle Valik, Montgomery, Shane McLaughlin, and Davila picked up two assists each, while Drew Sherwood, JP Chinavare, McIntyre, and Roberts had one assist each. Luke Webster stopped seven of the eight shots he faced in net for Chelsea.

Earlier in the week the Bulldogs see an early 3-1 lead evaporate in a 6-4 loss to Bay City.

Goals by Sherwood and Montgomery put the Bulldogs up 2-1 after one period and McIntyre pushed the lead to 3-1 early in the second.

Bay City answered with a pair of goals to tie the game at 3-3 after two.

Davila scored on the powerplay early in the third to put Chelsea back up 4-3, but Bay City tied it up under a minute later and took the lead 5-4 with seven minutes to go.

The Bulldogs could not find the equalizer and Bay City sealed the win with an empty net goal.

Davila finished with two assists, while Valik, Chinavare, McLaughlin, McIntyre, Jacob Corcoran, and Roberts had one each.

The Bulldogs bounced back with a 7-4 win over Lumen Christi Friday night.

Chelsea jumped out to a quick 4-0 first period lead with goals by Roberts, Westcott, Montgomery, and Corcoran before Lumen got one back later in the period.

McIntyre found the net for a 5-1 lead early in the second and Davila made it 6-1 midway through the period.

Davila made it 7-1 with seven minutes left in the third before Lumen made things a little interesting with three goals in the final three minutes to make the final 7-4.

Montgomery, McLaughlin, Westcott, and Davila had two assists each, while Sherwood, McIntyre, and Roberts had one each.

Chelsea improved to 7-3 overall on the season.

Photos by Dawn McCann