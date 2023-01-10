CPD Weekly Report, 01-10-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-0038

Location: 500 block of McKinley St.

Date: January 5, 2023

Time: 10:27 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was assigned an Identity Theft complaint to be handled over the telephone. The complainant stated that they had received a notification from Bank of America stating that the complainant had opened a new account with them. The complainant had no knowledge of this account or who may have created it. The complainant made contact with Bank of America and confirmed that their personal identification information had, in fact, been used to create the account. At the time of the police report, there had been no activity on the recently opened account, and there had been no monetary loss.

#####

Incident #: 23-0048

Location: 200 block of Wilkinson St.

Date: January 5, 2023

Time: 10:05 PM

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Wilkinson Street for the report of an Assault complaint. Upon arrival, the officers met with both the victim and the suspect. After interviewing the parties involved and the witnesses to the incident, it was determined that there was enough probable cause to arrest the suspect for Assault. The suspect, a 19-year-old Chelsea woman, was placed under arrest and transported to the Washtenaw County Jail where she would be held. The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the case and authorized a charge of Assault & Battery, and the suspect was arraigned on that charge.