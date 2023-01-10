New Washtenaw County Board Sworn In and Leadership Committee Elected

A new board was seated last Wednesday at the first Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners meeting for the year and term. The meeting was opened by Clerk Lawrence Kestenbaum who also administered the Commissioners’ Oaths of Office.

While all nine commissioners took the oath, two brand new commissioners joined the Board for the first time: Annie Somerville (District 6) and Crystal Lyte (District 2). They join returning Commissioner Yousef Rabhi (District 8) to round out the 2023-24 Board.

Commissioners also elected the leadership committee for the year. Justin Hodge (District 5) will serve as chair. He’ll be joined in leadership by Caroline Sanders (District 4) as vice-chair, Annie Somerville (District 6) as chair of the working session committee and Andy LaBarre (District 7) as vice-chair of the working session.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to serve as chair of the Board of Commissioners.” Chair Hodge said, “I believe that we work at our best when we are united and are focused on making the entire County stronger. I commit to doing everything in my power to help make our County a place where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. In earnest partnership with our local governments and community partners, we can make it happen. Let’s get to work!”

District 1: Jason Maciejewski, maciejewskij@washtenaw.org

District 2: Crystal Lyte, lytec@washtenaw.org

District 3: Shannon Beeman, beemans@washtenaw.org

District 4: Caroline Sanders, sandersc@washtenaw.org

District 5: Justin Hodge, hodgej@washtenaw.org

District 6: Annie Sommerville, somervillea@washtenaw.org

District 7: Andy LaBarre, labarrea@washtenaw.org

District 8: Yousef Rabhi, rabhiy@washtenaw.org

District 9: Katie Scott, scottk@washtenaw.org