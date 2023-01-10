The Chelsea Senior Center Creates New Respite Opportunities for Caregivers

From Chelsea Senior Cntr

The Chelsea Senior Center, Chelsea, MI, (chelseaseniors.org) has been awarded funding from the 2022 Exhale, the Family Caregiver Initiative, to launch Ease the Day: Caregiver Respite Support, a program that will give family caregivers and their older adult loved ones a much‐needed break.

Chelsea Senior Center has partnered with other organizations including Catholic Social Services of Washtenaw County, Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County, Silver Maples of Chelsea, and the Chelsea Hospital Ministerial Alliance to be able to offer area caregivers many opportunities to seek help and find respite.

Funded by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, Health Foundation for Western & Central New York, Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation, and managed by The Philanthropic Initiative (TPI), the 2022 Exhale initiative involves a total of 60+ partner organizations across Western New York state and Washtenaw County, MI, who will work in teams led by the 13 grantees including Chelsea Senior Center.

“We’ve been very mindful in our approach to offering opportunities for local caregivers. We know local needs are great and varied in scope. A one‐size fits all approach won’t give overwhelmed and exhausted caregivers the support they need. We’re thrilled to be partnering with amazing organizations in our County who share our goals. Caregivers need time to rest, clear their minds, and take a breath. That’s why Ease the Day is here to help.”‐ Jennifer Smith, Assistant Director, Chelsea Senior Center.

Ease the Day will include an adult day respite care program onsite at the Chelsea Senior Center, two in‐home respite care options, and assistance to connect to other community resources. Chelsea Senior Center will serve as the initial point of contact, the hub, for caregivers seeking respite. With thoughtful discussion about needs and available solutions, a plan for the best way forward will be set. Together with our partners and volunteers, we will work to meet these needs and bridge the gap in respite care opportunities in Western Washtenaw County.

Ease the Day is expected to launch in March 2023. For more information, please contact the Chelsea Senior Center at 734‐475‐9242 or caregiversupport@chelseaseniors.org. Interested caregivers may inquire anytime.

Volunteers with a heart for older adults are welcome and needed.

About Chelsea Senior Center

Chelsea Senior Center is a 501c3 nonprofit located at 512 Washington Street, Chelsea, Michigan. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life and well‐being for area seniors and their families. CSC is a life‐changing resource in the Chelsea Area because of support from members, donors, grant funders, corporate sponsors, partner organizations, the City of Chelsea, local townships, and amazing volunteers.

About Exhale, the Family Caregiver Initiative

Funded by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, Health Foundation for Western & Central New York, Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation, and managed by The Philanthropic Initiative (TPI), Exhale, the Family Caregiver Initiative, is dedicated to offering innovative solutions that give caregivers of older adults an opportunity to breathe a little easier. Visit www.exhaleforcaregivers.org to learn more.